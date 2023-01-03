Republic Accesses Another CCTV Tape: Victim's Friend Seen Talking To 4 Men Outside Hotel

Quick links:
In the latest update on the Delhi hit-and-run horror, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed a new CCTV footage wherein the victim's friend can be seen talking to four men. The victim and her friend, identified as Nidhi, entered into a brawl in front of the hotel they booked. This is the same friend who was spotted in the CCTV footage as the pillion rider moments before the accident took place.
In the accessed tape, four men can be seen talking to the victim's friend Nidhi at about 1:03 am. A few minutes later, the victim Anjali Singh came outside. Notably, both the girls were asked to leave the hotel premises by the receptionist as they were fighting. However, it is not clear if the four men were the same accused who were in the car when the accident took place.
#BREAKING | Another CCTV footage emerges in Delhi hit and run case. Victim's friend can be seen talking to four men.
Sequence of the events unravelled till now:
Earlier in the day, Delhi police revealed that the victim Anjali and her friend Nidhi had booked a hotel room at the same place where both were captured on CCTV.
"The girls had booked the room and some 5 to 6 men also joined them. Both the girls then started fighting and abusing each other. People around them including our manager tried to stop them. Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty. It's not clear that someone joined them in that room," the hotel staff told Delhi police.
The Delhi police have detained some boys for questioning who were seen with the girls at a hotel. The boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl. The cops have taken the CCTV footage of the hotel and recorded the statement of the second girl.
#BREAKING | Delhi hit and run: Statement of second girl (victim's friend) is being recorded by Delhi Police.
