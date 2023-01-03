Republic Accesses Another CCTV Tape: Victim's Friend Seen Talking To 4 Men Outside Hotel

In the latest update on the Delhi hit-and-run horror, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed a new CCTV footage wherein the victim's friend can be seen talking to four men. The victim and her friend, identified as Nidhi, entered into a brawl in front of the hotel they booked. This is the same friend who was spotted in the CCTV footage as the pillion rider moments before the accident took place.

In the accessed tape, four men can be seen talking to the victim's friend Nidhi at about 1:03 am. A few minutes later, the victim Anjali Singh came outside. Notably, both the girls were asked to leave the hotel premises by the receptionist as they were fighting. However, it is not clear if the four men were the same accused who were in the car when the accident took place.

Sequence of the events unravelled till now:

At 1:03 am: The victim's friend Nidhi seen talking to four men

At 1:16 am: Both, the victim and her friend entered into a brawl.

At 1:45 am: The duo, (victim and her friend) left the event spot

At 3:15 am: First PCR call was made by the eyewitness saying, "A grey Baleno car is going towards Qutubgarh and there is a dead body hanging from it."

At 3:53 am: SHO Sultanpuri spotted the damaged scooter in the middle of the road and lodged the information with the police station.

At 4:11 am: Another call was received informing that a girl's body was lying on the road. This call was recorded at Kanjhawala Police Station.

'Victim and her friend booked a hotel room': Delhi police

Earlier in the day, Delhi police revealed that the victim Anjali and her friend Nidhi had booked a hotel room at the same place where both were captured on CCTV.

"The girls had booked the room and some 5 to 6 men also joined them. Both the girls then started fighting and abusing each other. People around them including our manager tried to stop them. Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty. It's not clear that someone joined them in that room," the hotel staff told Delhi police.

The Delhi police have detained some boys for questioning who were seen with the girls at a hotel. The boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl. The cops have taken the CCTV footage of the hotel and recorded the statement of the second girl.