Republic Accesses Clear Video Of Sena Leader's Murder; Police Seen Being Mere Spectators

After Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Amritsar, Republic Media Network has now accessed a clear video of the full incident where the leader was openly murdered, despite several police officers being present. In the video right before the attack, the protesting Shiv Sena leaders, including Sudhir Suri, were seen having an argument with the local police as they were being stopped from sitting on a dharna outside Gopal temple. Shockingly, after he was shot, nearly 10 police officers, who were present at the spot, did not come forward to rescue the leader and continued to stand silently, as per the visuals.

Following the incident, one accused named Sandeep Singh Sunny was detained by the police. The last time the state witnessed such an incident was on May 29, when famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in broad daylight.

The Punjab DGP informed that the Shiv Sena leader succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, and a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) has been registered. He also informed that Suri was shot by a .32 bore-revolver. Briefing on the incident, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. An FIR was registered under Section 302 and accused Sandeep Singh Sunny was taken into custody from the spot itself. His interrogation is underway."

"Sudhir Suri was on a sit-in protest over a dispute of Gopal Mandir management. The assailant has a garment shop there. He fired bullets from his licensed .32 bore-revolver, some of which hit Suri and he was taken to hospital immediately. The situation in Amritsar is fully under control. The accused has been arrested," he added.

Khalistan link in murder?

Republic Media Network learnt that on October 23, the Punjab police had arrested four accused who were planning to kill Sudhir Suri. It later emerged that pro-Khalistani elements and Babbar Khalsa International leader Harvinder Rinda sent youth to kill him. Rinda is an ISI-backed Khalistani terrorist sitting in Pakistan.

In an interview just a few days ago, Suri had told an interviewer that Canada-based Khalistani elements tried to eliminate him and that two attempts were made to assassinate him in October alone. He revealed that he faced life threats in September as well.

Image: Republic World