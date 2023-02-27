Republic Accesses Details Of Secret Meet On Excise Policy, Did AAP Receive Donations?

As the Rouse Avenue Court sent Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand till March 4, top sources claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) allegedly received donations from liquor scam accused Dinesh Arora. It has also been claimed that a Rs 100 crore upfront payment was made to AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair through Arora.

Sources privy to the development claimed that documents of the Excise Policy were allegedly leaked before it was implemented. From March 14 to March 17, 2021, a group from the southern part of India visited the national capital and stayed in a hotel and met Vijay Nair, alleged sources. The 'South Group' allegedly used the business centre of the hotel to print and photocopy documents.

Vijay Nair sought a commission for a favourable Excise Policy, say sources

Vijay Nair had also met a liquor manufacturing association and sought a commission for a favourable Excise Policy. Chats recovered showed that the South lobby allegedly got involved in tweaking the Excise Policy, sources alleged.

On March 18, 2021, Sisodia reportedly handed over a document to his secretary which was a draft of the Group of Ministers (GOM) recommendation on the Excise Policy. Sources said the document had an identical number of pages as the documents photocopied in the hotel.

This draft contained 12 percent profit for wholesalers besides high turnover eligibility for wholesalers. The same was included in the final report, it has been claimed.

Excise Policy made to promote cartellisation: Sources

It should be noted that the expert committee did not recommend a zonal licence system at the retail level nor privatisation of the wholesale model, it has been alleged. However, Sisodia allegedly did not approve and the mechanism of GOM was adopted to change the recommendations of the expert committee, sources claimed.

Sources also said that the now-scrapped Excise Policy was framed in a manner to promote cartelisation and monopoly at the wholesale level.

Sources in CBI also alleged that Sisodia lobbied for Indospirits. After objections were raised on the application of Indospirits dominated by 'South Group' for a grant of a wholesale licence, they allegedly submitted a second application. Immediately thereafter Sisodia issued directions that they be granted a licence on their second application whereas there was no reason for Sisodia to know that they had submitted a second application, they claimed.

Meanwhile, a special CBI court on Monday remanded Sisodia to five-day custody of the CBI till March 4, a day after his arrest. Special judge MK Nagpal allowed the central agency's plea for his custodial interrogation.

On Sunday evening, the CBI arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.