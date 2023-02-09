Republic Accesses FIR Copy Of Mohali-Chandigarh Clash; Pro-Khalistan Angle Emerges

Republic has accessed the FIR in connection with the clashes witnessed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border in Punjab on Wednesday. This came after several members of Sikh organisations were protesting for the release of Sikh prisoners who they claim are lodged in different prisons across the country despite having completed their sentences. A scuffle broke out between the protesters including Nihangs who attacked Chandigarh police with swords and sticks as they tried to break the barricades.

As per the accessed FIR two pro-Khalistani organisations' role has emerged and are currently under the radar. A case has been registered against 7 people who have been identified--Gurcharan Singh Dharampita Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwinder Singh, Lok Adhikar Lehar, Amar Singh Chahal, Dilsher Singh Jandyala, Jaswinder Singh Rajpura, and Rupinderjit Singh. While several remain unidentified but the preliminary investigation revealed that they were pro-khalistani elements.

The case has been registered under sections 147, 148,149, 186, 188, 332, 353,323,307,392,397, 427 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Also under the sections of Arms Act 25, 54, 59 and prevention of damage to public property act.

Clashes at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Notably, police had put up barricades near the Chandigarh-Mohali border to prevent the protesters who have been protesting for more than a month, from moving towards Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence. However, violent clashes broke out between police and protesters wherein several cops were injured and vehicles were vandalised.

Speaking about the incident, DGP Chandigarh Praveen Ranjan on Wednesday said, "On Wednesday, at around 12-1 PM, some thousands of people came near to the barricades at the border. At first, they talked with our police personnel who were stationed there, but then they suddenly became aggressive and tried to break the barricades. The police tried to explain to them and even warn them." The official said several protesters, including Nihangs on horses, were carrying dangerous weapons, including swords, iron rods and sticks.

"They were carrying weapons. They had sticks, swords, iron rods and other dangerous weapons with them. When the police tried to stop them, they attacked the police. Many police personnel were injured in this attack. They broke the barricades and we reacted with a water cannon and tried to stop them," he added.