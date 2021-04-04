Republic Accesses Mukhtar Ansari Case Diary; Tape Transcript Indicates Machine Gun Deal

A day after a case was filed over a fake ambulance allegedly being used by gangster-turned-politician BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh, Republic Media Network has now accessed the full diary of the case. Upon accessing the case diary, sensational proof is seen to be recorded against Ansari, where he is seemingly making deals to procure a Light Machine Gun (LMG).

Republic TV accesses Mukhtar Ansari's case diary

After accessing the fresh evidence, Republic TV learned that Mukhtar's voice clip was intercepted by the STF (Special Task Force), while was talking about procuring the LMG. Following this call recording, DPS Shailendra Singh of STF had then registered a case under POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002). However, due to the political patronage enjoyed by the gangster-turned politician, the then government did not allow STF to file a case under POTA and it had to be withdrawn.

Upon accessing other details mentioned in Ansari's case diary, it was found out that Tanveer Ahmed alias Tannu (Ansari's cousin) was a prisoner with Ansari in Ghazipur jail in 2004. Earlier in 2003, there was a shootout between Mukhtar and Krishnananda Rai in the Cantonment area of Lucknow, in relation to which Tanveer Ahmed was also lodged in jail along with Ansari. It was during this time that the BSP MLA was allegedly using Tanveer's phone to talk to people from prison.

However, STF intercepted a call between Ansari and his close aide through surveillance. The gangster-turned politician used to talk to his alleged henchman Ghanshyam Kharwar, then Ghanshyam would talk to Munnar (another alleged henchman) and then Munnar would talk to his relative who was in the Army - Babulal. Munnar was a retired constable from UP police and later allegedly became Mukhtar Ansari's gunner.

Republic accesses exclusive conversation between Ansari, Ghanshyam & Munnar

The first call intercept is between Ansari and his aide Ghanshyam, who is Ansari's link to Munnar. Here, Ansari is confirming whether there is a Light Machine Gun.

Later, in Munnar's confession to the police, he says, "Babulal was my relative in the army. He told me that he had run away from the army by stealing an LMG. I thought a lot but because of greed, we thought we would sell it and will get good money. If no good man buys such a thing, then I thought to talk to Mukhtar Ansari. I had given Babulal's number to Mukhtar Ansari. LMG and cartridges were put in two plastic sacks and hidden in the house behind his house, no one used to go there."

"I was dealing with the phone, there was talk of selling it for one crore rupees. Babulal had told me that the money would be received on 25-1-2004. But on 25-1-2004 very early in the morning, he (Babulal) came to the house, I opened the door with a voice then there were policemen. I panicked and the policemen caught me. Babulal had already told the police everything. In the beginning, I forbade the police a lot and also showed Rob. But the policemen came knowingly then I had to give them the two plastic sacks, in which LMG was kept in one and magazine cartridges in the other."

Punjab Home department writes to UP Police

In a series of developments in the Mukhtar Ansari case, sources informed Republic that the Punjab Home Department in a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Police asked them to take custody of the gangster-turned BSP MLA by April 8. He is to appear at a court in Mau on April 13.

