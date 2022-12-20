Republic Accesses NIA Charge Sheet In Amravati Hate Killing; 11 Accused Named & More

In the latest development in the Amravati hate killing, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now filed a chargesheet against 11 accused, on Tuesday. This comes in connection with the case wherein a 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe was stabbed to death after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in June 2022.

Republic accesses NIA charge sheet in Amravati hate killing

Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the chargesheet filed by the NIA which revealed the name of the 11 accused-- Mudassir Ahmed, Shahrukh Kha, Abdul Taufeeque Shaikh, Mohammad Shoeb, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan, Irfan Khan, Andul Arbaz, Mushifique Ahmad, Shaikh Shakil, Shahim Ahemad. The case has been registered against them under sections 120B, 341, 302, 153-A, 201, 118, 505, 506, 24 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16,17,18,19 & 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

As per the investigation, "A criminal conspiracy was hatched by all the accused by constituting a terrorist gang in order to avenge Umesh Kolhe who posted a Whatsapp post in support of allegedly controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma. The accused working with common intentions brutally killed Kolhe on June 21, 2022, at Ghantaghar in Amravati with an aim to strike terror among people."

#BREAKING | NIA files charge sheet against 11 accused in Amravati hate killing wherein chemist Umesh Kolhe was stabbed to death. Radical members of Tablighi Jamaat involved

Watch #LIVE updates here- https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/ZkqF3SooUP — Republic (@republic) December 20, 2022

Amravati murder case

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when 54-year-old chemist, Kolhe, was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, the official said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and his wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him a different vehicle.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

"When all of them reached Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe in his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said. The case in Kohle's death was initially registered at Police station City Kotvali, Amaravati, Maharashtra. Later, NIA re-registered the case and took over the investigation on July 2.