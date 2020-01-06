Republic Accesses Probe Details; Was It Pre-planned; Varsity Main Server Damaged

What led to the unprecedented violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday? Who allowed masked intruders into the university campus? Was this violence pre-planned? Were office bearers of Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNSU) the main target? These are some questions that Delhi Police will have to find answers to. This is what Republic TV has learned from sources within the Delhi Police. Important to point out at this juncture is that on January 4th, masked intruders had damaged the main server of the university. They had entered the Central Information System. Sources say this may have been done to ensure that the CCTV on the campus does not function.

Probe so far

Delhi Police is in possession of all WhatsApp group chats which had called for mobilisation at JNU campus

Left and ABVP were at loggerheads since last Friday. Minor skirmishes did take place between both sides inside the campus. However, no complaints were filed with police about these minor clashes.

Masked intruders entered from the back gate. There are two to three private security guards at the back gate which is in Vasant Kunj area

Those who entered were armed and moved around the campus. Prima facie, it appears that they were guided through this gate and they knew who to attack and when.

As news spread, another set of outsiders blocked the gate of the JNU campus. They targeted doctors who tried to get inside the campus to provide first aid to injured students.

READ| EXCLUSIVE: First assessment report in JNU violence; police called 1.5 hours after clashes

Timeline drawn in the Panchnama

4th January : Around 1 pm masked intruders entered the Central Information System and damaged the server

: Around 1 pm masked intruders entered the Central Information System and damaged the server 5th January : Around noon, ABVP students who had gone for registration were attacked which went on till 1 pm. Security guards who tried to intervene were also beaten up.

: Around noon, ABVP students who had gone for registration were attacked which went on till 1 pm. Security guards who tried to intervene were also beaten up. After 5 PM : Over 50 intruders entered the campus from the back gate armed with lathis, clubs, and sticks. They entered Sabarmati and Koyna Hostel and attacked the students. Masked intruders specifically attacked JNUSU official bearers.

: Over 50 intruders entered the campus from the back gate armed with lathis, clubs, and sticks. They entered Sabarmati and Koyna Hostel and attacked the students. Masked intruders specifically attacked JNUSU official bearers. 5:30 PM : When the first distress call was made, few local police personnel reached the campus but stopped at the entrance gate because no permission was granted.

: When the first distress call was made, few local police personnel reached the campus but stopped at the entrance gate because no permission was granted. Around 6:45 PM : JNU administration gave a written consent to Delhi Police to enter the campus. Subsequently several calls were made by students who were attacked. Delhi Police entered the campus post 7 pm

: JNU administration gave a written consent to Delhi Police to enter the campus. Subsequently several calls were made by students who were attacked. Delhi Police entered the campus post 7 pm Reinforcement was called around 7:30 PM. Senior officers DCP, JCP reached campus gate at around 7:45. More deployment was called around 8 pm.

READ| Disastrous!: BJP slams Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for comparing JNU violence to 26/11

READ| JNU violence: UP Dy CM Maurya backs ABVP, claims 'it's trapped in conspiracy'