As the Court hearing of the Gyanvapi dispute is on, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed three Court verdicts pertaining to ownership of the complex premises, dating back to over 100 years. The three pivotal orders, passed between 1852-1907, have all ruled in favour of the Vyas family of Gyanvapi, said to be the original owners of the complex.

Through all three verdicts, the courts have categorically observed that the property 'does not belong to the Muslims', and the community 'can not object to restorations inside the premises'.

The first proof is a judgment from April 30, 1852, which states that the 'property does not belong to Muslims'.

The second verdict followed in 1874, a judgment which states Hindus' 'right to restore Mahakaleshwar idol'. The matter had reached the court after Muslims opposed the restoration of the idol. The Hindu side wanted to replace the idol with a new one since it had become old and fragmented. "Hindus have the right to replace the fragmented idols of the complex with new ones. Muslims have nothing to do with it," the court ruled.

Another verdict dated August 27, 1907, observed that on 'Vyas Ji's land staircase balcony can be built'. "Vyas Ji's land is where he can build whatever he wants. Muslim side can not object," the court observed.

Varanasi Court to hear maintainability of plea on May 26

The Varanasi District court on Tuesday announced that it will start hearing the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Thursday, May 26. The court has decided to hear the Muslim side's plea under Order 7 11 CPC first and has sought objections to the survey report from both sides within the next 5-7 days.

So far, the biggest clincher in the case has been the alleged discovery of a Shivling inside the Wuzu Khana of the Mosque, following which the Supreme Court ordered the spot to be sealed and protected, and alternate arrangements to be made for wuzu.

Republic TV had also accessed exclusive images from the three-day survey of the Mosque premises, where a Shivling and a lotus engraving were spotted on one of the pillars inside the Mosque complex. According to the excerpts of the report, many signs pertaining to the Sanatan culture were found inside the building including motifs of Lotus, Swastik, Damru, and Trishul.