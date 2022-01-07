Republic Accesses Punjab Police's FIR Copy Of PM's Security Lapse, Against Unknown Persons

Republic Media Network has accessed the FIR registered by the Ferozepur Police against unidentified persons for blocking the Piarana Bridge road in Bhatinda on Wednesday, due to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for around 15-20 minutes and ultimately had to return, resulting in a major security breach.

In the First Information Report, Kulgarhi station house officer Birbal Singh said, "As per security program route duty, when I was near the Krishi Bhawan route I got information that the road leading from Firozpur to Moga is for the common public. Near village Piarana Bridge, some unknown people have resorted to sit-in protest which has led to blockage of the road for common people, those going for a rally and VIP vehicles. Upon receipt of the information, I along with my fellow officials reached there at 2:30- 3.00 PM. Those unknown persons have committed crimes under Section 283. The case is registered against them."

According to Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 283, "whoever, by doing any act or by committing to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any way or public line of navigation shall be punished with fine which may be extended to two hundred rupees."

'Centre alone responsible for breach'

On Thursday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool had admitted that his faction had blocked the road to Ferozepur due to which PM Modi had to take a U-turn. He, however, denied it was preplanned.

"At 12 PM, police told us to leave saying PM Modi is going to come (via road). We thought police were lying to us in order to allow the BJP buses to leave via the main road," he said.

BKU(K) leader said that the change in PM Modi's route had led to the whole confusion. "If the Centre says that someone must take responsibility for what happened, then they alone are responsible because they changed the plan at the last minute," he added.

PM Modi’s security breach: Eyewitness reveals 'Punjab Police were mute spectators'

Meanwhile, a key eyewitness unveiled shocking security lapses by Punjab Police. He said that there was no action by the police and they didn't even try to evacuate the protesters.

"It is right that police were drinking tea with protesters. There were slogans against the PM. Police were not at all active, the incident is very wrong," the eyewitness said.

Image: Republic World