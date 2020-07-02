EXC: Pak Propaganda Exposed; Republic Accesses Snapshots Of Dozen Pak Social Media Groups

Pakistan and its agents went on an overboard to weave a narrative that would malign our forces. Republic TV has accessed evidence which once again exposes Pakistan and its proxies who wanted to spin the tragic loss of lives in an encounter in Sopore. A CRPF jawan was martyred and a civilian lost his life in an encounter. A three-year-old child, who was rescued by the security forces witnessed the killing of his grandfather. Terrorists who were holed up in a mosque opened fire and killed Bashir Ahmed who was crossing the area when the encounter took place.

But moments after pictures of Bashir lying in a pool of blood and his grandchild sitting next to him went viral, Pakistani proxies went on an overdrive. They wanted to blame CRPF. But truth prevails – speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday morning, CRPF ADG Zulfiqar Hasan said, “The bullet that killed the civilian was of the terrorists. We have technological evidence to prove the same.”

Republic TV investigation

Republic TV did a deep investigation to find out who was behind the propaganda. Your channel came across a few dozen WhatsApp and other social media groups where Pakistani users were deliberately spreading messages like – “Don’t let them put the blame on militants”. Sample this message from the group named, “Psychological Warfare Centre” – “Build a narrative that CRPF shot them”. In another Whatsapp group, “Bol Kashmir News”, a Pakistani member +92 345 *** said, “He was brought down from the car and was killed by CRPF”.

Interesting to point out here is the fact that these messages were immediately circulated after the encounter ended and at the same time similar messages were doing the rounds in groups where Pakistani users are active. Videos accessed by Republic TV shows that Pakistani agents were sloganeering against the forces inside the house of the civilian who was killed by the terrorists. Agency sources say that doctored videos were also used to defame the forces when they should have been lauded for their humanitarian act of saving the child and exercising restraint when terrorists opened fire from the mosque.

Take, for instance, the tweet posted by Pakistan President Arif Alvi. He uses a picture saying that a “soldier stands on body of grandfather”. Top sources have told Republic TV that the President’s tweet photo is an edited one showing jawan standing over mortal remains. A closer look at the legs of the jawan shows it is edited.” The original photo, accessed by Republic TV, shows the distance between the leg of the soldier is much lesser and has deliberately been edited to make it look like the soldier was standing on the mortal remains of the civilian.

