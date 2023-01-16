Days after seven people lost their lives in the terror attack in the Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Republic TV on Monday accessed the visuals of the suspected terrorists in which they can be seen forcefully entering the house in the Narla Bambal village and demanded food.

According to sources, it has been learnt that the terrorists were speaking in Punjabi and also threatened the family members to not inform the security forces about their movement.

As per the visuals accessed, Republic TV found that the two perpetrators entered a house in the Narla Bambal village seeking food and water. It has been learnt that the terrorists also informed that they were from Mujahideen and threatened the family of not revealing anything to security forces. The terrorists were also carrying weapons with them.

Sources revealed that the terrorists could belong to the Jaish module and entered India from the Jammu and Kashmir region possibly from the Sialkot district of Pakistan as Punjabi is one of the prominent languages spoken in this region.

NIA, J&K Police to investigate Rajouri terror attacks

Reviewing the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 13 informed that the investigation into both incidents of Dhangri has been given to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Jammu and Kashmir police.

"The NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate the attacks. We are sure the culprits will be tried under the law. Government is standing firmly with the families of terror victims," Shah said, adding that CRPF, J&K Police and Indian Army, and all security agencies have been instructed to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

The development came after five persons were killed in the terrorist firing on January 1 and two children lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion the next day on January 2, 2023.