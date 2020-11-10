Republic AVP Ghanshyam Sent To 3-day Police Custody, Brought To Court With Face Covered

Continuing to target Republic TV, the network's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam was arrested on Tuesday morning. He has now been remanded to 3-day police custody. Shockingly, he was produced in court with a black cloth covering his face, as per visuals from the court.

Ghanshyam has been questioned for 30-40 hours by the Mumbai police in connection to the fake TRP scam and has been cooperating with the probe.

Republic AVP Ghanshyam remanded to police custody

Ghanshyam arrested

Earlier this morning at 7:40 AM, Ghanshyam was picked by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch from his residence after being questioned several hours in the past few weeks. This move by the Mumbai police, comes as Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continues to remain in judicial custody in Taloja jail, in connection to the 2018 Anvay Naik case. The Alibag session court will hear Arnab's bail plea later today after the Bombay High Court refused to provide interim relief.

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested 10 people till date including Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead names India Today. The Mumbai police is also probing into News Nation, Maha Movie apart from the above-mentioned networks.

As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours. Later, Hansa Research moved the Bombay High Court expressing displeasure over the repeated summoning and on being forced to give statements against Republic Media Network in the case. In response, the HC has asked Mumbai Police to not call employees of Hansa Research every day as it heard arguments in TRP scam on Saturday.

OpIndia has also accessed tapes where a case witness is alleging he's being coerced to name Republic. The tapes are now with the CBI which has also filed a FIR.