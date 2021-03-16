Republic Bangla Delivers Smashing Week 1, Shakes Up Genre With Power-packed Content

Republic Bangla has smashed the competition with agenda-setting back-to-back exclusives right from its day of launch. In week 1, Republic Bangla stormed into the market by defining the news agenda with content that disrupted the genre—be it within a 100% live-breaking news format, the maximum on-ground presence on election coverage, or scooping the biggest news interviews from Bengal.

Bringing real news, impact-driven journalism, exclusive interviews, and investigative stories to the Bengali audience, Republic Bangla has already displayed its ability to adapt to a breaking news agenda, ensure the top-class scale of coverage, and bring the biggest newsmakers on screen in unique formats.

On Day 1, Republic Bangla set the pace with a 100 percent live news format. With heavy on-ground presence, multiple camera setups, most faces at the location, and back-to-back exclusive interviews, Republic Bangla’s coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Brigade Grounds in Kolkata were unmatched. Republic Bangla’s seamless ability to transition between the big news events on the ground while simultaneously covering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s march in Siliguri was unparalleled. Republic Bangla set itself apart by rolling LIVE with its massive team of on-ground reporters and in-studio anchors.

The channel kicked-off launch day with a series of exclusive interviews of the most important political personalities this election season including West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, former state Cabinet Minister and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Additionally, on Day 1 Republic Bangla was the only channel to get an interview with actor Mithun Chakraborty after he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the massive Brigade Ground Rally. Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spoke to Mithun Chakraborty, which was his only interview of the day on prime time news television.

On Day 2, Republic Bangla scooped the biggest interview of the most revered personality in West Bengal - Sourav Ganguly. In his first television interview after his health scare, Sourav Ganguly spoke at length about his physical condition and took straight questions about his future plans beyond cricket administration. The long-form interview with Arnab Goswami made national headlines.

On Day 3 of the channel is life, Republic Bangla disrupted with a new wave of Bengali journalism with deep investigative reports that unearthed the extent of the operations of the Jamaat-Ul Bangladesh in West Bengal. In the visually-driven deep investigative report broken on Republic Bangla during primetime, the truth about a widespread terror nexus was unearthed before the viewers.

In addition to its expansive newsgathering ability and teams on the ground, Republic Bangla has bolted into the Bengali news genre to already become the election news destination for all of West Bengal by demonstrating the ability to have the fastest breaking news with the paciest formats and the most accurate sources.

Republic Bangla with its 100% news agenda, became the first channel to access and air the exclusive footage of the incident at Nandigram that left West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured. The visuals of the sequence of events became the most talked-about election story. Following the newsbreak by Republic Bangla, other channels picked up the story and it set the agenda, not only in Bengal but also nationally.

Republic Bangla, apart from its DNA of breaking the news first, has also ensured programming is packed with fresh content, sharp debates, and fast-paced news developments. With special shows with on-ground coverage starting right from the morning to prime time debates that are filled with big exclusives, interviews with the newsmakers of the moment, and high-quality panels.

In addition to its marathon weekday breaking news formats and exclusive content, Republic Bangla lined up super-exclusive newsbreaks for weekend viewing with a two-part exclusive series with Former Mayor and PWD Minister of West Bengal Shovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Banerjee who spoke out for the first time after switching parties.

Week 2 commences with a bang

The channel commenced week 2 with a massive investigative agenda-setting report, wherein it unmasked the truth about the biggest loot of ‘Maa Bangla’. The channel aired its Coal Scam Sting Operation, which for the first time exposed the reality of how one of the biggest natural reserves of Bengal, coal, was being looted for over 20 years. In Part 1 of the Coal Scam Sting, Republic Bangla stung one of the alleged kingpins of the coal scam with deep connections to politicians and exposed on-tape the link between the coal mafia and the cattle mafia. With its ‘chokhe chokh rekhe’ style of journalism, Republic Bangla has proven that a new era in the Bengali-news genre has arrived.

Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami speaking about the performance of the channel since its launch said, “our energetic and news-hungry team of journalists have shaken up the Bengali-news genre. We had promised real news when we launched, and we have delivered. The investigative teams are deployed, our breaking news desks are the fastest in the genre and our reporting teams are everywhere. This is just the start. The team at Republic Bangla is ready and loaded with news exclusives, big interviews, and some deep investigative stories that will continue to set the news agenda. Week 1 is just the trailer. It’s going to be a power-packed journey.”

Republic Bangla has led the way right from launch in a pattern similar to the way Republic TV and Republic Bharat have been trailblazers in the English and Hindi news-genres respectively. Republic Media Network, the leading news network of the nation, has packed a punch with the launch of Republic Bangla. The channel assures that it will deliver fresh content, the fastest news, big investigative exclusives, and the most energetic news coverage.

The disruption, undoubtedly, in Bangla media is here.