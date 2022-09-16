With India surging past the momentous milestone of 75 years of independence, the nation has now entered the fabled 'Amrit Kaal'. Republic Media Network is determined to mark this achievement with a keen belief and uncompromising resolve that as India goes forth, national unity and social harmony are paramount.

With its journalism dedicated to the nation and in the true spirit of nationalism, Republic Bharat is hosting a nationwide summit Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan on 16 September 2022. This grand conclave will witness the biggest names and most influential voices in the country, where ideas, aspirations, and dreams will meld with opportunities, endeavours, and challenges.

Here's the list of esteemed guests and senior dignitaries who will grace the event for various panel discussions throughout the Republic Summit.

Get set for the #RashtraSarvopariSammelan, where it'll be 'Nation First'.