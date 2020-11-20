Republic Calls Out Reprehensible Fake News That COO Is Absconding Despite Facts On-record

Fake news is being planted and circulated that Republic Media Network’s COO Priya Mukherjee is absconding. This is wholly and completely untrue. For 2 consecutive days, 17th and 18th November 2020, Priya Mukherjee was summoned and was present for her questioning at the Mumbai Crime Branch for a total of 15 hours.

On 19th November 2020, when her father who has suffered serious health problems in recent months had a major health crisis, Priya travelled to Bengaluru to immediately attend to his health. She duly informed the Mumbai Police and said to them, while submitting her father’s medical records, that she would return to Mumbai for further questioning as and when required.

To try and twist the facts, lie and misrepresent information despite having these details ON RECORD is reprehensible. The Republic Media Network has been through 500 hours of questioning so far and does not mind a few more to prove the Mumbai Police witch hunt, which reeks of malice and vendetta, wrong.