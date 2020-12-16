Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani Granted Bail By Mumbai Court After Arrest In Fake TRP Case

Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been granted bail by a Mumbai court on Wednesday. The development comes a day after he was remanded to 14 days judicial custody, after spending 2 days in police custody following his arrest in the fraud TRP case by the Mumbai police crime branch on Sunday morning. After having spent the night at Taloja jail, Vikas Khanchandani is expected to be released later in the day.

Even though his anticipatory bail plea was scheduled to be heard on Monday, Vikas Khanchandani was arrested from his residence at 8.30 am on December 13 in connection with the fake TRP scam. This came days after Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was released on bail post spending 26 days in custody. After being produced in the Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate court, the police sought his custody for 14 days. However, the court remanded the Republic CEO to police custody till December 15, and upon its completion, the court sent him to 14 days judicial custody following which he was lodged at Taloja.

News channels demand BARC's public statement

Top members of India's largest broadcasters body News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Monday sought a public statement from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in the fake TRP case, a day after Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani in continuance of a shocking witch-hunt. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Sanjive Naraine, CEO of Prag News & VP of NBF, Anil Singh, CFO of TV5 and Sreekandan Nair, MD of Flowers TV, collectively demanded that BARC should come forward and break its silence on the matter since it is not private anymore.

Earlier, BARC has sent three different mails making amply clear there is no allegation against Republic Media Network in the fake TRP case but has thus far not gone public with the same despite there clearly being a pressing need to.

'BARC should come forward and break silence'

"I want to appeal to BARC that they should come out clean and make a statement since it is related to them. They should condemn this and come forward," Sanjive Naraine said. The members of the NBF were also joined by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who asked whether this had been a general entertainment channel, would BARC have not issued a public statement?

#FreeRepublicCEONow | Amid three BARC e-mails to Republic irrefutably denying any allegations against the Network in the TRP case, top media body NBF demands the ratings agency issues a public statement; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/vmm1PccAxl — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2020

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also slammed the Maharashtra Government for indulging in "revenge politics" against Republic Media Network.

"Maharashtra government under the leadership of Shiv Sena and Sonia Sena is indulging in revenge politics. They are continuously taking action against Republic TV. Everyone knows that when a government misuses its power against media for their own benefit, they do not survive, whether it is nationally or internationally. I would like to request to Sonia Sena Sarkar to stop revenge politics. They should address the issues Republic TV is taking up rather than attacking the channel," G Kishan Reddy said.

