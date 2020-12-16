Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani Walks Out Of Taloja Jail, Says 'grateful To The Judiciary'

After spending two days in police custody, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani walked out of the Taloja jail on Wednesday evening after he was granted bail by a Mumbai court. The network's CEO was illegally arrested on Sunday morning from his residence in the fake TRP scam. Walking out of the Taloja jail, Vikas reposed his faith in the judiciary system and roared, "Satyamev Jayate!"

Issuing his first response after spending two nights in police custody, Vikas Khanchandani said, "All of this that has happened over the last two months, I think has made the organization extremely resilient, extremely powerful and strong. It has made the brand even stronger. It will make us the largest news brand in the country. My belief in the judiciary is very very high. I am sure the truth will prevail. We are very grateful to the judiciary."

The Republic Media Network's CEO was earlier remanded to 14 days of judicial custody before being granted bail on Wednesday morning. Vikas was arrested just days after the network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was released on bail post spending 26 days in custody.

'Big victory for Republic Media Network'

Reacting to the court's decision to grant Vikas bail, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that this is another big victory the media network has secured and one of the many others to come. The Editor-in-Chief also thanked the people of India for their continuous support to Republic Media Network. Arnab Goswami also hit out at the violation of due process in the arrest of Vikas Khanchandani.

"This is a big victory. I would like to say that this is one of the many victories we have had. We won when the Supreme Court said that there was no case against me in Section 306. In the case of Vikas, the point to be noted is the utter illegality and the mala fide of the process. Vikas was abducted from his residence on Sunday morning. This is the kind of illegality that cannot be allowed in any democracy in any civilised society. And today, it is extremely important, it is not just a matter of Vikas being free," Arnab Goswami said.

NHRC issues notice to Mumbai Police

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to Maharashtra's Director General of Police pertaining to the arrest of Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh. Arrested by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the alleged TRP scam probe on November 10, he was finally released from the Taloja Central Jail on December 6 after getting bail from a Mumbai court. Acting on the complaint of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the NHRC asked the DGP to constitute an inquiry to probe the allegations of false implication and custodial torture of Singh. Moreover, the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has also taken cognizance of Vikas Khanchandani's illegal arrest and sent a notice to the Mumbai Police.

