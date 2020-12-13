Republic CEO's Arrest Reminds Of Emergency, Alleges Supreme Court Lawyer Amitabh Sinha

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Amitabh Sinha slammed the Maharashtra Government as Mumbai Police continued its witch-hunt against Republic Media Network by arresting CEO Vikas Khanchandani. Sinha compared it to title often linked to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s regime, ‘Jungle Raj', and of Jayaprakash Narayan’s arrest during Emergency. He also hoped Supreme Court transfers the investigation of this case to a neutral state.

Republic CEO arrest slammed by senior laywer

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Amitabh Sinha said, “The situation that you are facing is not just related and concerned with Republic TV. This issue is related to Indian Constitution and democracy of I ndia. I am going through the history being faced by you, clearly I want to mention two situations."

"In Bihar, during Lalu Prasad Yada regime, when the law and order situation was there, it was called 'Jungle Raaj.' Very particularly, I call this entire mindset as 'Jungle Raj mindset.'," he said.

"No 2, I remember Jayaprakash Narayan’s statement when he was arrested under MISA on June 25, 1975. He only said, 'Vinash kale viprit buddhi' (when destruction approaches, the mind works perversely) and should be read into Maharashtra government's actions. These two things should be clubbed together and read with Republic Media vs Maharashtra government.”

"The criminal case should be evalautated by another state, certainly not in Maharshtra. It depends on Supreme Court," he continued.

#FreeRepublicCEONow | There is no honour for Indian Constitution, rule of law, Supreme Court in Maharashtra: Amitabh Sinha, Sr Lawyer of SC on Republic CEO's arrest. Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/dZgeKhf4UV — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2020

The lawyer also extended all legal help to Republic in the case. "The petition should be filed by Republic and I will extend all my support."

Republic Media Network being targetted

After being falsely named in the TRP scam case in October, Mumbai Police has questioned Republic employees for over 100 hours. Despite having no evidence, the force went on to arrest Republic Assitant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh, who was tortured during his 25-day police custody. He was granted bail a week back.

This is apart from Arnab Goswami being assaulted and arrested in a closed 2018 case. The Supreme Court had slammed the government for its use of ‘excess power’ while granting him bail.

