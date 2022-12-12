Republic Confronts AAP's Shikha Garg Accused Of Allegedly Poaching BJP MCD Councillor

As the blame game between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues after the announcement of the MCD poll results with both sides alleging the poaching of councillors by others, Republic TV confronted AAP worker Shikha Garg, on Monday, who was accused of allegedly providing 'lucrative offers' to the BJP's MCD councillor Dr Monika Pant to support Arvind Kejriwal's party during the mayoral election.

When Republic confronted AAP worker Shikha Garg on BJP's allegation, Kejriwal's party worker dodged the questions saying that she was not at home and was currently out of the station. When again asked about the allegations, the AAP worker disconnected the call.

Notably, BJP's Monika Pant, while addressing the media on Saturday, claimed that a woman named Shikha Garg made monetary offers to her to gain support for AAP. Following this, the Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana asserted that they are going to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file a complaint for the same.

BJP MCD Councillor Monika Pant speaks to Republic

While speaking in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Monday about the poaching allegations against AAP, Monika Pant on Saturday said, "We have given a recording also. This call came around 8 pm. I fail to understand whether Kejriwal believes everyone is like him. What a corrupt party this is. They believe that everyone is corrupt like them. Everyone has seen the Delhi model and now the new corruption model is also in front of everybody."

Adding further she said, "This is the kind of party that AAP wants to make national, a party that is extremely corrupt." When asked about area funds and other funds, Pant replied, "You very well understand what is the difference between area funds and other funds."

Meanwhile, on the other hand, accusing the BJP of trying to 'buy' its recently-elected councillors in the MCD, AAP, in retaliation, alleged that the BJP has come down to its 'dirty games'. On Saturday, AAP's Sanjay Singh addressed the media and said that the BJP is down to 'dirty games, just like the horse-trading of MLAs in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat'.

It is pertinent to mention that on December 7, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP's 15-year rule at the Delhi Municipal Corporation with the final results putting the party's overall tally at 134. As per the State Election Commission figures, the BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, has won 104 seats. However, Congress could only manage to get nine seats.