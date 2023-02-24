Republic Confronts Amritpal Singh After His Supporters Push Amritsar Into Chaos 

Republic confronted Waris Punjab De' group chief Amritpal Singh on Friday, a day after his supporters attacked the Ajnala police station in Punjab's Amritsar in a bid to secure the release of Lovepreet Toofan. He highlighted that there was a political move made against him and his supporters.

He said, "There shouldn't be any violence across the state. I went to the police station to get myself arrested in a case and my supporters came with me. Why they barricaded the entire area? They have sealed the entire state."

"My people were detained from home, arrested and captured. They were pulled to police stations and the cars and buses were also captured. I have been telling the government to not test my patience. It's clear now that there was a political strategy against us," he added.

Amritsar police bow down before Amritpal?

According to recent reports, Punjab Police has initiated a negotiation with those who attacked the police station and beat up cops. The decision of the Punjab police to negotiate with attackers comes hours after Amritpal threatened the police on Thursday if the FIR was not withdrawn. He called the protest a "show of strength."

Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh told Republic that Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of Amritpal Singh who was arrested on charges of Kidnapping, will be released based on shreds of evidence.

"A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case. We are looking into the matter. Based on the evidence we will release the person. The situation is now under control as protestors are now dispersing peacefully. The law will take its course hereafter," the senior police official said. According to sources, Lovepreet Toofan is likely to be released today, February 24.