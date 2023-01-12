Republic confronted Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar a day after he made a controversial anti-Hindu comment. where he claimed that Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas spread hatred. Notably, Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem written and composed by 16th-century poet Tulsidas. The word Ramcharitmanas literally means "Lake of the deeds of Rama".

On January 11, while addressing an event at Nalanda Open University in Patna, Chandrashekhar said, "Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many cases of abuse were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

He added that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.

Republic Confronts Bihar Education Minister over 'Ramcharitmanas' remark

When questioned by Republic TV, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "I have not made any comment on the entire Ramcharitmanas Granth. I meant there are some pieces in the Granth that are spreading hatred as it prevents around 90 to 95% of people from lower castes deprived of education. Whether it is Ramcharitmanas, Manusmrit or Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar, there should be no mention of caste and it needs to be deleted".

The Bihar Education lost his cool when questioned about his government's ongoing caste-based census that is being conducted across Bihar. The education minister responded, "There are people who have been the victims and getting exploited in the name of the caste for many years. When are they going to get opportunities? The person who is concerned for the county will be worried for everyone. When former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi 2014 visited a Durga temple in Madhubani it was washed with Gangajal. The census is being done so that equal opportunities and respect are provided to those who have been deprived of their rights for years".

#BREAKING | Republic confronts Bihar Education Minister over Ramcharitmanas remark.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/ZfWA916Noa — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

However, this is not the first time the RJD minister had made an anti-Hindu remark. Last week, Bihar RJD chief Jagada Nand Singh stoked a massive controversy after he made a derogatory remark about the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He labelled Ram Janmbhoomi the "land of hatred" and said Lord Ram will now remain confined within the "four walls" of the temple.