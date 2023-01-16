Republic on Monday confronted Piyush Babele, author of the controversial book titled- 'Congress aur Rashtra Nirmaan ki Gaatha' where he equated Vinayak Damodar Savarkar to Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Babele who is also the media coordinator of Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath. The 47-page book details the prominent role played by Congress and its leaders in the freedom struggle of India before and after the Independence. It is being published and distributed to party cadres on the grassroots level specifically for youth leaders.

The row has erupted as Babele in his book has mentioned Savarkar and Jinnah in the same category stating that they both were against the 'Quit India movement' which was led by the Congress. He stated that Jinnah was the one who demanded a separate nation ( Pakistan) for Muslims on the basis of religion while Savarkar also had the same demand for Hindus. Therefore they both come under the same category. The book also questioned the role of the RSS and the ideology of the BJP.

Defending his book, Piyush Babele said, "I would like to know what is the wrong content mentioned in my book and what objection do BJP has to this book. The book's name is Rashtranirman ki Gaatha, if Pakistan or China will raise any objection then it makes sense. I don't think any Indians should have objections to this book".

"In this book, there is mention of Rani Laxmibai, Birsa Munda, Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru including 1857 Kranti and Tribal movement. We have mentioned and paid tribute to everyone who has made supreme sacrifice for the nation. I don't understand why people are having objections to this." he added.

On being asked about BJP's anger over the Savarkar-Jinnah comparison, Babele said, "They should first ask their senior leader Lal Krishna Advani why he appreciated Jinnah and this is the culture of their party. They (BJP) should also read the history of their party as to why Syama Prasad Mukherjee became a minister in the AK Fazlul Huq regime in West Bengal before independence. Why did he write a letter to Governor to crush the Quit India movement? And after reading the real patriot will leave BJP & RSS and join Congress".

He further said, "I would like to make it clear that for my book, I have taken reference from Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's book India-Pakistan partition which was published in 1940. This objection raised by BJP is not in my book but disrespect to Baba Rao and Dalit community. BJP should apologise for objecting to it. The people who have not been a part of the freedom movement have a problem when they hear the truth. They should love India. I would like to urge BJP, RSS, and Hindu Mahasabha to join Bharat Rashtra Nirmaan and respect the real patriots of the country".