Republic Confronts Ex-Tihar Jail DG Over Satyendar Jain Receiving VVIP Treatment In Jail

Days after exposing Tihar Tape wherein incarcerated Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain was seen receiving VVIP treatment in jail, Republic Media Network tracked down the former Director General (DG) of Prisons Sandeep Goel.

Republic confronts transferred DG Prison over Satyendar Jain Tihar jail tapes

In the videos accessed from September 13, Jain is seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three others persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service.

Republic TV spoke exclusively to the transferred Tihar DG who was in charge at the time of the incident. On being asked about Satyender Jain receiving massage and being surrounded by VVIP facilities, he said, " As I am transferred now, it would not be appropriate on my part to make any comment".

When reminded that the tape accessed is from the month of September at the time he was the Tihar DG, Goel said, "This is a matter of investigation and I would not like to comment on it".

While a war of words has erupted between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP over the tapes. BJP slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and demanded CM Arvind Kejriwal to answer why his minister who is lodged in jail is getting a 5-star treatment. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the AAP is not an “Aam Aadmi Party but a Badnaam, Daam party”. Bhatia called the AAP supremo “mahathug” and said, “On his (Kejriwals') direction corruption is taking place, thuggy is taking place.”

As Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier claimed that jailed Minister Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy by a hospital after he underwent two spinal surgeries following an injury in jail. However, the Indian Association of Physiotherapy (IAP) has slammed AAP for its claim and stated that comparing massage to physiotherapy is an insult to medical treatment.

Why was Tihar Jail DG Transferred?

On November 4, the DG of Prisons Sandeep Goel was transferred from Tihar Jail after the incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar levelled sensational allegations of extortion for protection in the jail. The transfer decision of Tihar DG came to the fore on the instructions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena following an internal inquiry. Notably, the Delhi L-G had sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary in connection with the conman's letter on November 1.

On October 7, conman Sukesh wrote a letter to the Delhi L-G where he mentioned that Jain extorted Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 in the name of 'protection money' to ensure safety in the prison. He informed that he also contributed more than Rs 50 crore to AAP until now in exchange for getting a prominent post in the party and getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In his letter to the Delhi L-G, the conman mentioned that he was being threatened by Satyendar Jain through DG Prison Sandeep Goel to withdraw his complaint filed in the High court regarding the same. As the Tihar DG was a loyal associate of Jain, he had to pay Goel Rs 12.50 crore. He further stated that an extortion racket is also being run by DG Prison and Jail administration at the direction of the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sukesh's lawyer AK Singh claimed that his client is being "tortured" by jail officers for making the revelations. "On August 31, 2022, my client was assaulted...My client is being threatened for two things. One to withdraw writ petitions filed before the high court and CBI, and the second to retract the statements given to ED."