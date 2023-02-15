Republic Confronts Farooq Abdullah Over Controversial 'Hindu-majority State' Comment

Farooq Abdullah, the former Chief Minister of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir, recently made a controversial comment where in he accused the Centre of attempting to change the demographic dynamic of the Union Territory. Abdullah's comment was on the recent delimitation exercise undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, Republic confronted the National Conference leader about his comments that stoked controversy. Abdullah refused to answer the questions asked by the journalist.

Farooq Abdullah on Jammu and Kashmir statehood

Farooq Abdullah, on Tuesday, said, “They think that we are fools, but we are not. We know what their intention is, if this was not their intention, they would not have done delimitation as well, as the way they did. They want that it should be converted into a Hindu-majority state.” He added that the government will only give truncated statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after the elections.

The former chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir further alleged that the motive behind the delimitation exercise, completed in Union Territory, is to turn J-K into a Hindu majority state.

Abdullah's comment came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I have clearly stated that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir after elections." In an interview with ANI, Shah said the process of preparation of voters' list in the Union Territory is complete now and the Election Commission will take a call on polls.

'Article 370 harmed the nation', says Amit Shah

Amit Shah further said Article 370, which was abrogated by the Centre in 2019, harmed the nation and added the development taking place in Jammu and Kashmir will eventually end terrorism in the Valley. “See all the figures, there is a lot of change in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Shah also said that abolishing Article 370 was on the agenda of the BJP and Jan Sangh. He also mentioned India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in relation to Article 370 and said, "Since 1950, it was on our agenda to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Today, the way Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing development and decrease in terrorism shows that changes that are coming.”

Shah said those attacking the BJP government must answer in whose tenure terrorism increased in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, "As far as elections are concerned, do they not remember the local body polls, these were held under our rule, these did not take place for 70 years. Three families were holding sway in Jammu and Kashmir and they are making noise…Farooq Abdullah had gone to England. In whose tenure, terrorism grew, who allowed it to grow, there should be an answer.”

(With inputs from ANI)