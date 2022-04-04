Republic Confronts Hindu Mahapanchayat Organiser Who Backed Narsinghanand's Remarks

The Repulic Media Network confronted the organiser of the controversial event "Hindu Mahapanchayat" that was held on Sunday in Delhi. The event was organised by the 'Save India Foundation' and Republic spoke to its president Preet Singh who openly backed controversial Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand and his shocking statement that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert in 20 years if a Muslim becomes the Prime Minister of the country."

"During partition, there were 23% Hindus in Pakistan, how did they become one per cent? In 10 states of India, Hindus have become a minority. The same has happened in Pakistan and Bangladesh," said Preet Singh.

The organiser has also denied that Muslims were thrashed or abused at the Hindu Mahapanchayat event. Moreover, he also added that he has evidence to support his claims. Additionally, he stated that claims of Muslims being attacked were not true and said that only the statements and announcements made from stage were true and official. Moreover, he has levelled allegations that some journalists had plotted to "kill him".

"It was a well-devised controversy and they tried to kill me. They wanted to start riots across the country. I demand a CBI investigation in this matter. Their calls and WhatsApp chats should be scrutinised," added Preet Singh. "I support Yati Narsinghanand and his statement that if a person from a certain community becomes the PM, then the country will be doomed. He was at the event to support my stance and I welcomed it. Delhi Police didn't give me the permission and they asked me not to go ahead with the event just three days before the scheduled date. Since every preparation was done, I had to go ahead with it," he added.

Yati Narsinghanand booked for controversial remarks at 'Hindu Mahapanchayat'

Meanwhile, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand was booked along with other speakers on Sunday for alleged hate speeches made at a "Hindu Mahapanchayat" that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim becomes the prime minister of the country. Police said that they had denied permission for the event but the organisers still went ahead with the "Mahapanchayat Sabha" and around 700-800 people were present at the venue.

Three FIRs have been lodged in connection with the event, police said, adding that legal action is being taken against those spreading rumours and misinformation using various platforms, including through social media. All cases are being investigated and no arrests have been made yet, police said. Accordingly, a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Narsinghanand has been involved in hate speech cases in the past as well. An FIR was lodged in Haridwar against the priest for making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at the Dharma Sansad, which was held in the holy town between December 17 and December 19 last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: Republic World