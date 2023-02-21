Republic Confronts Kerala CM Vijayan After He Criticises Centre For Banning Triple Talaq

Amid the ongoing controversy over Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks on Triple Talaq, Republic TV on Tuesday confronted him. However, the Chief Minister remained silent and refused to answer the questions raised. The confrontation came after Vijayan criticised the Union government for banning the contentious Triple Talaq.

When Republic TV attempted to confront Chief Minister Vijayan after he raised questions on the central government's decision to ban Triple Talaq in the country, he evaded the query. In the video, he can be seen ignoring Republic's confrontation as he sits inside his car and proceeds to leave.

Kerala CM criticises Centre on Triple Talaq ban

Stirring a huge controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the central government for making Triple Talaq a crime in India and questioned why it is only considered a criminal offence for the Muslim community when divorce in all other religions is regarded as a civil matter.

"Individuals with various religious backgrounds are present in here. Is it right to prescribe different forms of punishment for each person based on their religion? For instance, a specific law applies to those who follow one religion, while another law applies to those who follow another religion,” the Kerala Chief Minister said.

“Why Triple Talaq was criminalised when Divorce happens in all religions? Why is it a criminal offence for Muslims only? If a Muslim individual gets a divorce, they get imprisonment,” he added.

Following this, Vijayan further claimed that he will not the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kerala at any cost. "All of us are Indian citizens, but can we claim that our citizenship is based solely on our religion? Has religion ever been a factor in granting citizenship? I have stated it before, saying it again. CAA won't be implemented in Kerala,” the Chief Minister said.