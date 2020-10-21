Republic Confronts Maha HM Anil Deshmukh As Fellow NCP Minister Reveals Plot Against Arnab

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh attempted to ignore the questions of Republic Media Network's reporters after Arnab Goswami and team exposed the vile & malicious plot that has been hatched against the network, this time by stinging a top minister of the MVA-run government.

The new sting laid bare another even more dangerous political conspiracy specifically to 'trap' Arnab Goswami. A sitting minister in the Maharashtra government and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP - Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network, and on-camera, he has disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details, even going on to say 'Arnab could commit suicide', almost predicting the manner in which the series of events will unfold.

On being confronted by Republic's reporters for targetting Arnab Goswami and team, Anil Deshmukh first tries to walk away, ignoring the questions. The Maharashtra Home Minister attempted to answer the questions of other publications but was unable to and abandoned his attempt on being repeatedly questioned on the vicious plot to target Arnab Goswami & Republic Media Network. At about the same time, the persecution of Republic Media Network was continuing, with Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy answering the Mumbai Police's summons. Three more members of the Republic team will answer summons on Wednesday.

Arnab will get trapped': Nawab Malik

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

'Target Republic plot exposed'

On Monday, in another explosive sting operation, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla stated that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

"Strategy is that he (Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami) would have to be locked up. This is sure. Nobody on the planet can save him from being banned.

This follows week-upon-week of clear vendetta and plotting against the network using a wide variety of means amid the network's ceaseless investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Palghar mob lynching case and many other cases.

