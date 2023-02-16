Republic Confronts MK Stalin Over Army Jawan's Murder In Tamil Nadu, CM Evades Questions

Quick links:
TN CM, M.K. Stalin who has chosen to remain silent over the killing of Lance Naik Prabhu, has evaded the questions posed by Republic.
Republic confronted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday over the murder of Lance Naik Prabhu. A DMK ward councillor, along with several others, are accused in the case. When Republic asked questions to the Tamil Nadu CM over the Army Jawan's death, he stayed mum. This happened the same day army veterans were seen protesting across the state over the silence of DMK government and CM MK Stalin.
More to follow...