Republic Confronts Patiala Violence Accused Harish Singla While Being Taken To Hospital

Republic TV on Saturday confronted the Patiala violence accused Harish Singla while he was being taken to the hospital for medical examination. Speaking to Republic, Singla stated that hooliganism is going on in Patiala and that he has been falsely accused. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the court has sent him to two-day police custody.

When asked about what happened on the day when violence broke out in Patiala, Harish Singla told Republic's Amandeep, "Gundagardi (hooliganism) is happening on the streets of Patiala. Punjab Police has falsely accused me. I have not done anything".

Patiala Violence accused Harish Singla Sent To 2-day Police Custody

Sacked Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla, who was charged for leading the anti-Khalistan protest in Patiala, has been sent to two-day police custody. In the wake of the clashes, Shiv Sena ousted Harish Singla on Friday and claimed that the party was not associated with the protest.

At least four people were injured in stone-pelting after members of pro-Khalistani organisations clashed with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Swords and other weapons were brandished in opposition to the rally on Friday. Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney stated, "FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace." She also said that one person has been arrested in the case.

Patiala clashes

The incident happened earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani group collided with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday. CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena distanced itself from the party's state unit working president Harish Singla who was arrested by the Punjab police later in the day.

