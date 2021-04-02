Republic Confronts Sachin Vaze's Aide Riyaz Kazi Amid Reports Of Turning NIA Approver

Republic TV on Friday confronted Riyaz Kazi, a close aide of Sachin Vaze and his colleague in the Mumbai Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) before the suspended officer was arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case. Kazi, who has been appearing before the NIA ever since Vaze’s arrest is considered to be his key aide, primarily on the grounds that he perhaps was the person who provided fake number plates to the accused inspector to commit the crime.

When Republic TV’s Alisha Nair questioned him on his visit to the number plates shop in Mumbai’s Vikroli, as caught on the CCTV camera, Kazi refused to respond and walked straight into the NIA office. He also did not respond to the question on whether he would turn an approver in the case against accused Sachin Vaze. READ | NIA raids restaurant in south Mumbai; owner linked to Sachin Vaze's SIM cards supplier

It may be noted that serious questions have been raised against Riyaz Kazi, on the way he operated on Vaze’s instructions – such as getting fake number plates made from a shop in Vikroli and destroying crucial evidence related to the probe. It is pertinent to point out that the NIA had seized multiple luxury cars over the last several weeks from which fake number plates were recovered. As per sources, both agencies have reportedly suspected Riyaz Kazi to have helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates. Earlier, Riyaz Kazi had also collected the CCTV footage from Vaze's housing complex in Thane.

Kazi turns approver?

There have been reports that Kazi could turn an approver and submit his statements before a magistrate, but the question is whether he should really be made an approver in the case, given the fact that he has worked so closely with Sachin Vaze and is rather considered his right-hand man in the crime.

The NIA on Sunday recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard disks, two-vehicle number plates, two DVRs, and two CPUs from the Mithi river with the help of divers. Moreover, the agency has seized seven vehicles including a Green Scorpio, white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander – many of which had fake number plates on them. The agency is also tracing a black Audi allegedly used by Vaze.

The NIA is probing the alleged role of Sachin Vaze in parking the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence on February 25 and in the murder of the Scorpio owner Mansukh Hiren. The body of Hiren was found in a creek in Mumbra town of neighbouring Thane district on March 5.