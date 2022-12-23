Republic Confronts Charles Sobhraj In Kathmandu; 'Serpent' Jets Off To France Via Qatar

Charles Sobhraj, the Fench serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, will be deported to France after he was set free from a Nepal jail on the Kathmandu apex court’s order.

According to sources, Sobhraj will first fly to Doha and then to Paris on Qatar Airways tonight. The Kathmandu-Doha flight will take off from Kathmandu airport at 6 pm local time. Republic TV assessed visuals of Charles Sobhraj leaving the immigration department at Kathmandu airport and later confronted him.

The infamous 'bikini killer' was brought to the Kathmandu airport, where he was confronted by Republic's reporter amid heavy security presence. The red hoodie-clad Sobhraj, 78, however, didn't respond when asked what would be next for him.

Republic speaks to Charles Sobhraj's lawyer

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Charles Sobhraj’s lawyer Gopal Siwakoti Chintan said, “Sobhraj has been released from Nepal’s Kathmandu Jail and now he will be flown to Paris. He will be flying to France via Qatar. He had his flight at 6 pm today.”

Sobhraj's lawyer further asserted that he has no idea of any charges against his client in France. He said, “Even if he has cases against him in France, it is not of our concern. However, according to Charles, he had no cases against him in France.”

On Friday morning, Charles Sobhraj, also known as "Bikini Killer", was released from the Central Prison in Kathmandu and handed over to the immigration authorities to process his travel documents, officials said, two days after the Supreme Court ordered that he be released and deported to his home country.