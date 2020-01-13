Republic Confronts Congress' Udit Raj On Plan To Internationalise JNU Violence

Congress leader Udit Raj revealed the party's intentions to raise the matter of JNU violence at the international level, by seeking help from the (Non-Resident Indians) NRIs across the world to join in protests against the government of India and Delhi police.

While speaking to Republic TV on Monday, Udit Raj said: "My appeal is only to the Indians residing overseas. What is happening on the JNU campus is not unknown to them. I only intend to share with them the affairs of this country. I am duty bound for doing this."

Upon confronting Congress over its ideology to tarnish the country's image by seeking foreign hands in internal matters, Udit Raj said, "JNU violence is a matter of human rights violation. NRIs should be made aware, they should come forward and protest," he added.

Udit Raj went on to accuse the Delhi Police and (Special Investigation Teams) SIT of revealing biased facts and acting as puppets in the hands of the government.

Congress' attempt to internationalise JNU violence

During a Facebook live interaction with the Massachusetts chapter of the Indian Overseas Congress on Saturday, January 11, Congress leader Dr Udit Raj appealed to Indians studying abroad to stage protests outside their respective universities pertaining to the JNU violence.

Furthermore, he blamed wealthy NRIs of 'Bhaktgiri' and spreading false propaganda favouring the government. Pointing out the western media's coverage of the issue, he said their protests would aid the Congress in saving democracy.

Findings of the Delhi Police on JNU violence

On January 5, at least 34 people from JNU including students and professors were injured when a masked mob carrying iron rods and sticks created havoc on the campus.

While the Delhi police have revealed the involvement of Left-affiliated students in the violence, the JNUSU has squarely blamed the ABVP for it. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was herself injured in the attack has been named by the Delhi police as well. The police have also identified 37 people out of a group of 60 who were part of the Whatsapp group that is believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus. In all 49 people have been sent notices by the police.

