Republic Crew Manhandled & Phones Snatched For Questioning Gujarat CM On Morbi Tragedy

Authorities of the Gujarat government were caught evading accountability over the death of 134 people in the Morbi bridge collapse, 49 of whom were children below the age of 15. After Republic questioned the Chief Minister of Gujarat, several self-claimed members of the CM's security tried blocking the cameras of Republic TV.

Minutes after Republic's Alisha Nair and her videojournalist Mukot attempted to question the Chief Minister, self-claimed security personnel of CM Bhupendra Patel attempted to block the reportage. A group of people were vociferous in their claim that the crew could proceed no further, that it wasn't allowed to, and then jostled with Republic's crew. They then snatched the mobile phones of Republic's team and blocked the Network's cameras. The crew was manhandling by the purported members of the CM's security staff, a number of whom were unmoved and brazen in their behaviour. When the police arrived, the self-claimed security appeared to lose their nerve and claimed they 'asked with love'.

Furthermore, Republic then confronted the Gujarat CM again over the tragic incident. Chief Minister Patel kept his silence a second time and drove away in his vehicle.

The incident in Morbi has killed 133 people so far. Of the total casualties, 49 of them were below 15 years old, while 26 of them were below 10 years of age. The death count of those aged between 16 and 30 is 51, while 30 people between the ages of 31 and 60 died. Two others were over 60 years old. The age of one deceased person is unknown. So far and the Gujarat Police have arrested eight persons including those from Oreva Group, the company contracted for the renovation work of the bridge. However, the Gujarat government remains accountable on multiple counts and has left a number of questions unanswered.