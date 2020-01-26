Republic Day 2020: Bal Gangadhar Tilak's Great-granddaughter Speaks About His Legacy

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, the great-granddaughter of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chaitrali Tilak, spoke to Republic TV as part of the special 'Proud To Be Indian' broadcast on Republic Day with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami about the legacy, 'Swaraj' and 'Suraj'. Chaitrali Tilak gave up her job to keep her great-grandfather's legacy alive.

The legacy goes on...

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was one of the staunchest proponents of Swaraj and was one of the independence activists during the British rule. He was the first leader of the Indian Independence movement. In order to express his thoughts and appeal to the people to join hands in the freedom movement, Tilak had started a news publication called 'Kesari' in Marathi and 'Maratha' in English on January 4, 1881. Although the English edition shut down, Kesari is still published daily.

Speaking about it, Chaitrali Tilak said, "When it started, both Kesari and Maratha were weeklies. However, now it is published daily. It was Tilak's way of putting his thoughts out to the common masses. Lokmanya Tilak was one leader who had a very strong appeal towards the people."

She added, "He believed that if he put forward his thoughts on Swaraj to the people, they will be able to take inspiration and join in the freedom movement. And, they will be able to attain his motive of 'Swaraj'. He thought he could do it through Kesari. He was explosive in his remarks and writing. Kesari and Tilak are unanimous and they identify with each other. I think that was what his motive was, he wanted to create a medium of people's thoughts."

Read: Republic Day: Smiling water droplets escort 'Jal Jeevan' tableau of Jal Shakti Ministry

The Clarion Call

Speaking about the clarion call, she said, "I think Tilak was very clear in his demands for independence. Attaining 'Purna Swaraj' was his only goal."

Mentioning the four-point agenda, Chaitrali Tilak said, "He had a four-point agenda - Swaraj, Swadeshi, Boycott, and National Education. Throughout his life, he worked on the four agendas. He believed that once we achieve all four, we will get 'Sampurna Swaraj'. I think this stands relevant today as well. National education is of the utmost importance today; unless and until we educate every single child in the remotest part of the country, we will not be able to build them up to be next generation of leaders, thinkers, entrepreneurs that they are meant to be. For that, he wanted to give quality education to these kids. He believed that the British taught enough only for clerical jobs."

Read: Republic Day 2020 Parade: Finance & Jal Shakti tableaux catch the eye among ministries

'Need for Good Governance'

Speaking about the current situations in the country, "I think we have to understand that we have been given a gift of Swaraj. Our forefathers, leaders, they fought for us. We should not waste it being a divided country. That was what the British used to do, their agenda was 'Divide and Rule'."

"So, I think to attain complete Swaraj, we should first look at Suraj which is good governance. That will happen when we stop discriminating against classes, caste, genders, inclusivity, empowerment. That is when we will get complete Swaraj. That was his goal. Swaraj was just a foundation for Tilak to base upon his other ideas of Suraj. Good governance is what we need right now non-discriminatory. There shouldn't be any discrimination or inequality."

Read: Israel Ambassador says 'Jai Hind', extends greetings on 71st Republic Day

Read: Indian Navy's three-dimensional strength highlighted at Republic Day parade