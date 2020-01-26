Republic Day 2020 Parade: Finance & Jal Shakti Tableaux Catch The Eye Among Ministries

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Delhi's Rajpath witnessed several tableaux of Ministries as a part of the celebration parade. Along with it, they witnessed tableaux from the various States of India. The Defence Ministry this year had selected 16 States, including the first tableau from the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and six Ministries to participate in the Parade.

Tableaux of Ministries

A total of six tableaux of Ministries were witnessed at the Republic Day Parade. The Ministries included the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade with a 'Startups in India, Reach for the Sky' theme. Other Ministries are - Department of Financial Services that depicted the various achievements made in the area of financial inclusion, NDRF Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Shipping, and the CPWD Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Read: Why the Indian Air Force's 5-component 'Cutting Edge' Republic Day float is a gamechanger

PM Modi pays homage

Ahead of the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the recently inaugurated National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi. He also extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion.

Prime Minister @narendramodi pays his respects to those who have fallen



Lays wreath at National War Memorial #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/UGwGgnzDML — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2020

Read: Republic Day 2020: Tableau passes through Rajpath during full dress rehearsal

Republic Day parade in New Delhi

The 90-minute long Republic Day parade commenced shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial near the India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade's Second-in-Command.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

Read: US Embassy's Republic Day wish for India contains a happy twist

Read: From Frogs in Goa to Meghalaya's root bridge: Every state's Republic Day 2020 tableau