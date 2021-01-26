Republic Day 2021: With IAF's Mighty Fighter Jet Fleet, Rafale Makes Flypast Debut

As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, the might of the Indian Airforce is in full display during the parade at Rajpath as the IAF pilots guide the sky with great panache. This year the theme of the Indian Air force tableau is 'Touch the Sky with Glory'.For the first time ever, Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade.

#RepublicDay: Flt Lt Bhawna Kanth, one of the first three female fighter pilots of the country, is part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade pic.twitter.com/60JSBMVtvZ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

READ | Republic Day 2021 LIVE Updates: Iconic R-Day Parade Underway; Tableaus On Display

The IAF tableau featured models of some of their best aircrafts- Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopters. Scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and the Rohini radar were rolled down at Rajpath, the ceremonial road connecting the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the iconic war memorial India Gate.

DRDO tableau- Research and Innovation key to the future

DRDO's mission to make India self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) in defence technology to meet the future with all its might and also the tableau shows DRDO's achievements. A major stepping stone for the development of the futuristic Naval Aircraft. Indian's Navy first indigenous 4 plus generation fighter aircraft that has state of the art lethal missile and laser-guided bombs and dropped tanks. It is capable of taking off and landing from short runways in all kind of conditions.

READ | Republic Day 2021: From No Chief Guest To B'desh Contingent's Parade; Here's What Changed

Airforce Flypast: Magic of Visuals and Sound

Rudra Formation by Dakota aircraft: The first FlyPast consisting of the Rudra Formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by two Mi-17 IV helicopters flying in ‘Vic’ formation. The Helicopter is commanded by group captain Menon and Wing Commander SS Gehlot. Dakotas were instrumental in airlifting troops into Kashmir Valley to repel invaders from across the border in 1947. They played a significant role in Tangail airdrop leading to Bangladesh's liberation.

#LIVE | The first FlyPast consisting of the Rudra Formation comprising a Dakota aircraft flanked by two Mi-17 IV helicopters flying in ‘Vic’ formation. Tune-in to watch: https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/KqgM291DJt — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021

Garuda formation by Globemaster and Su-30 MKI aircraft: The Garuda formation comprising of one C-17 Globemaster with two MIG-29s & two SU-30 MKI aircraft in 'Vic' formation on display at flypast over Rajpath.

#LIVE | The Garuda formation comprising of one C-17 Globemaster with two MIG-29s & two SU-30 MKI aircraft in 'Vic' formation on display at flypast over Rajpath. Tune-in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf #ProudToBeIndian pic.twitter.com/xOWOVWRjxI — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021

Trinetra formation by Su-30MKIs: The Trinetra formation comprising of three Su-30MKIs - the three aircraft split outwards and upwards, forming a Trishul in the Sky. The formation is led by Gp Capt AK Misra. Commanding Officer of 15 Squadron with Sqn Ldr RC Kulkarni.

#LIVE | The Trinetra formation on display in the flypast over Rajpath on Republic Day. Tune-in here to watch - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf #ProudToBeIndian pic.twitter.com/dYsrOvrv0m — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021

READ | Republic Day 2021: Wishes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Rafale Jet's Republic Day debut

Eklavya formation by Rafale and Jaguar aircraft: Ekalavya formation by Republic Day debutants Rafale fighter jets on display at flypast over Rajpath at a height of 300m & speed of 780 Km/h. The formation is led by Gp Capt Rohit Kataria, Flight Commander of 17 Squadron.

#LIVE | Ekalavya formation by Republic Day debutants Rafale fighter jets on display at flypast over Rajpath. Tune-in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf #ProudToBeIndian pic.twitter.com/RMT4pDHxSr — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021

Republic Day parade culminates with a single Rafale aircraft flying at a speed of 900km/hr carrying out a vertical Charlie. The aircraft is piloted by Gp Capt Harkirat Singh, Shaurya Chakra, Commanding Officer of 17 Squadron with Sqn Ldr Kislaykant.

Republic Day 2021 #LIVE Updates: Culmination of R-Day parade with Rafale aircraft flying. Tune in for latest updates - https://t.co/rSuGRA2WH6 pic.twitter.com/8cFobfV6RM — Republic (@republic) January 26, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, President Ram Nath Kovind along with other cabinet leaders were present at Rajpath.

READ | Republic Day 2021 Celebration Undergoes Change Over COVID, Defence Ministry Decides Format

Air Force Day Celebration: Rafale Jets Roar As Grand IAF Flypast On Display