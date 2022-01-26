Republic Day 2022: Cockpit View Of Four Mi17 V5 Helicopters Flying In Wine Glass Formation

India's 73rd Republic Day is set to witness the grandest ever aerial display over Rajpath with 75 aircraft from the Indian Air Force, Army, and the Navy taking part in the glorious flypast showcasing India's military strength. In line with the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, this year's parade will also include five Rafale that will fly over the Rajpath in the Vinaash formation.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Defence shared a cockpit view of Dhwaaj formation comprising four Mi17 V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit. The choppers were seen flying in Wine Glass formation.

As part of the grand flypast, the Indian Navy’s MiG29K and P-8I surveillance aircraft will fly in the Varuna formation, while 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft will fly in the shape of the number '75', said IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi. Besides this, ALH in Rudra formation along with four Mi17 V5 aircraft will also be a part of the largest flypast.

Republic Day 2022 celebrations commence at Rajpath

The Republic Day parade started at 10:30 am today where tableaux of 12 states/Union territories and nine Central ministries rolled down Rajpath. Minutes ahead of the Republic Day parade, PM Modi paid homage to the martyred Armed Forces personnel at the National War Memorial in the national capital.

The celebrations gain significance as this year, Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across India. The government has decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations commenced on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.