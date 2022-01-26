Last Updated:

Republic Day 2022: CPWD Tableau Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Subhas Chandra Bose-led INA

On Republic Day, the Central Public Works Department tableau played a touching tribute to the martyrs of the Indian National Army led by Subhas Chandra Bose.

On Republic Day, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) tableau played a touching tribute to the martyrs of the Indian National Army (INA) led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. With the rendition of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', the tableau featuring a bust of Netaji in its front portion marched down the Rajpath. This assumes significance as India is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, whose grand statue will be installed at India Gate.

In the rear part of the tableau, the historic occasion of the Moirang War where the national flag was hoisted for the first time by the INA on April 14, 1944, was depicted. While the tricolour was shown in the middle portion, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' was shown on the sides of the tableau which was crafted in flowers in their natural colour.

Punjab tableau hails freedom struggle contribution 

During the Republic Day parade, Punjab's tableau paid homage to the immense contribution of the state during the Independence struggle. The front portion of this tableau showed martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev standing within a portion of the Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur.

On the other hand, the rear portion showcased the scene of the protest against the Simon Commission led by Lala Lajpat Rai. The incident of March 13, 1940, when Udham Singh shot dead Michael O'Dwyer who was responsible for the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh, was shown in the middle portion of the tableau. 

Republic Day celebrations

The parade, commanded by Parade commander Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra and Parade Second-in-Command Major General Alok Kacker, comprised of 6 marching contingents of the Army, multiple regimental bands, naval contingent led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent.

25 tableaux from different states and those from different Ministries were displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also includes two from the DRDO about India's technological advancement in the defence sector.

Moreover, there was a scintillating performance by 485 dancers from 15 states showcasing India's unity in diversity. The Indian Air Force's presentation saw the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat' event with 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'. There will also be a show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones on this occasion. 

