Republic Day 2022: Delhi Turned Into Fortress, CP Rakesh Asthana Takes Stock Of Security

While the nation is gearing up for the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police and the security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to secure the national capital amidst various threats looming over it. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana along with Special Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha and DCP New Delhi Deepak Yadav visited the Rajpath area to review the security arrangement ahead of Republic Day.

In a bid to tackle multiple terror threats, the security arrangement has been tightened with over 50,000 security personnel being deployed in the arrangement and a central control room has also been set up with over 500 CCTV cameras fitted with Artificial Intelligence facilitating facial recognition for enhanced security.

While the threat not only remains in-ground, the national capital has been converted into a no-fly zone i.e. flying of drones, UAVs, hot air balloons has also been prohibited. Anti-drone teams have also been put in place in order to check for any unattended flying objects in the national capital's airspace.

"Technology is being used to eliminate drone threats along with CCTV with AI software providing a face recognition database. Terror threats of all kinds have been identified and multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place," said Special Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network.

For the first time in 75 years, the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 a.m. and will begin 30 minutes after the scheduled time. The Republic Day Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. instead of 10 am, the Defence Ministry informed during a media briefing.

Further, Republic Media Network has learnt that homage will be paid to security personnel who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir before the Parade commences.

Further, for the first time ever, special invitations will be rolled out for underprivileged people who usually don’t get to witness the January 26 parade.

However, no foreign chief guests from Central Asian countries will be present for the Republic Day parade owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries, however, the plans have now been cancelled.

Delhi police coordinating with DRDO over 'tackling drones'

"With regards to tackling the drones and other such objects like UAVs, the Delhi Police is working along with DRDO and NSG to tackle the same. We are keeping a close watch on such activities and the Delhi airspace specifically after the No Fly orders have been passed," DCP New Delhi Deepak Yadav informed.

"We have briefed our staff extensively about suspected persons and objects. We are also coordinating with the neighbouring states for precise arrangements as well," he added.

Verification of the people staying in hotels in the nearby areas are also taking place. Central Vistas construction is one of the major challenges before the security agencies and hence the verification of the construction workers is being done again so as to leave no stone unturned in keeping the Republic Day parade to go on smoothly.