Republic Day 2022: Exclusive Intel Data Shows Looming Terror Threat; Security Tightened

Ahead of Republic Day on January 26, Republic Media Network has got access to data showing major terror threats looming ahead of the big day. According to the exclusive reports,

Two groups of terrorists are waiting in launchpads opposite Samba district of Jammu

One group of terrorists which includes 3 individuals are in the area opposite to Ramgarh sector of Samba

Another group of Jaish terrorists (3-4 terrorists) is in the area opposite to Ghagwal sector of Samba

These terror groups are waiting for an opportunity to sneak into Indian territory. The security forces are already on the job to target the terrorists with vital installations.

BSF troops on high alert along India-Pakistan border ahead of Republic Day

On January 24, it was reported that Border Security Force (BSF) troops' deployment have been strengthened along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir with high alert, informed BSF Inspector General DK Boora. IG Boora informed that the BSF personnel are on high alert following a threat of "anti-social elements" who will likely create trouble on Republic Day.

"The BSF is ready to meet all challenges to foil any nefarious design. There is input that anti-national elements are likely to create trouble but we are on high alert along the border and in the hinterland (to foil their designs)," he said.

Additionally, security has also been boosted at Jammu and Kashmir in order to ensure that the ceremony is conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner. Steps taken to boost security arrangements:

The forces are conducting routine cordon and search operations in parts of Kashmir.

CCTV cameras have also been installed in different markets to monitor the overall situation and security forces are keeping an eye open for the possible movement of terrorists, using drone cameras.

Identity cards and vehicles are being searched by Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police personnel on all major highways, including Kupwara-Srinagar and Baramula-Srinagar.

In the southern part of Kashmir, forces have been conducting random checking of vehicles and passengers at different locations in order to maintain a peaceful environment during Republic Day celebrations.

A top-ranking valley officer has confirmed that there are possibilities of terrorist attacks during the important occasion, as suspected from intel reports.