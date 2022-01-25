Republic Day 2022: Exclusive Intel Data Shows Looming Terror Threat; Security Tightened

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representativeimage
Ahead of Republic Day on January 26, Republic Media Network has got access to data showing major terror threats looming ahead of the big day. According to the exclusive reports,
On January 24, it was reported that Border Security Force (BSF) troops' deployment have been strengthened along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir with high alert, informed BSF Inspector General DK Boora. IG Boora informed that the BSF personnel are on high alert following a threat of "anti-social elements" who will likely create trouble on Republic Day.
"The BSF is ready to meet all challenges to foil any nefarious design. There is input that anti-national elements are likely to create trouble but we are on high alert along the border and in the hinterland (to foil their designs)," he said.
Additionally, security has also been boosted at Jammu and Kashmir in order to ensure that the ceremony is conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner. Steps taken to boost security arrangements:
A top-ranking valley officer has confirmed that there are possibilities of terrorist attacks during the important occasion, as suspected from intel reports.