Republic Day 2022: Four Flags At Rajpath, Their Significance & Other Interesting Facts

On January 26, India is proudly celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. This year the Republic Day parade has not started at the scheduled time of 10 am and instead begun 30 minutes late at 10.30 am, for the first time in 75 years. On Republic Day, the President, who is the first citizen of the country, attends the Republic Day official event and unfurls the flag. The day is celebrated at Rajpath in Delhi followed by parades, a tableau of the states, artillery display and the President's address to the nation. Besides, the national flag, three more flags are present at the Rajpath that enriches the pride of every Indian. Those four flags present at the Rajpath represent the Indian flag, Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. So, on this special day, here are some interesting facts about these four flags.

The Indian flag or Tiranga:

The saffron, white, and green stripes along with an image of a spinning wheel portray distinct values of the motherland. These three colours represent courage and sacrifice, peace and truth, and faith and chivalry, respectively. Notably, the current arrangement of the Indian flag was officially adopted at the annual meeting of the All-India Congress in August 1931. On July 22, 1947, the Indian national flag was officially hoisted. The Indian national flag was officially hoisted on July 22, 1947. After the partition of the country, the colours of the flag remained the same, however, its original spinning wheel was replaced by a blue chakra, also known as the Dharma Chakra.

Indian Army:

It is the land-based branch and the largest component of the Indian Armed Forces. As per the organisation hierarchy, the President of India is the Supreme Commander. The professional head is the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), who is a four-star general. The flag of the Indian Army has a red field with the flag of India in the canton, and the Army badge in the fly.

Indian Navy:

The Indian Navy is a well-balanced and cohesive three-dimensional force, capable of operating above, on and under the surface of the oceans, efficiently safeguarding our national interests. The flag of the Indian Navy comprises a white ensign, with a horizontal red stripe and a vertical red stripe intersecting at the centre of the flag (Cross of Saint George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection and the national flag in the upper canton next to the staff.

Indian Air Force:

The Indian Air Force is the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces. The prime mission of the Indian Air Force is to secure Indian airspace and to conduct aerial warfare during armed conflict. The flag of this arm has a sky-blue ensign with the flag of India in the canton, and the Air Force roundel in the fly.

Image: Twitter/@khatripinku50