Republic Day 2022: Glimpses Of Liberation Struggle In Goa's R-Day Tableau

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Dancers from the Kunbi community, the original inhabitants of Goa, and glimpses from the liberation struggle were the highlight of the tableau of the coastal state that rolled down Rajpath during the Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

The front portion of the tableau showed the majestic Fort Aguada overlooking the Arabian Sea, and is considered as the defining symbol of Goan heritage.

The fort was built by the Portuguese in 1612 to defend against possible Dutch invasions. During the Goan liberation struggle, the fort served as a jail where freedom fighters were imprisoned before being deported to Lisbon for longer sentences.

The tableau, designed by Sushant Khedekar, also showcases the Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan, Panaji, which is a symbol of selfless sacrifice made by hundreds of freedom fighters for the liberation of Goa.

The lotus placed at the top of the memorial symbolises universal brotherhood.

The rear portion of the tableau showcased the rocky headland of Dona Paula that stretches into the Arabian sea with dancers from the Kunbi community celebrating the spring festival of Shigmo.

Dubbed as the pearl of the orient, Goa has preserved its heritage, culture and natural beauty and is also the permanent venue of the International Film Festival of India. PTI SKU DV DV