Republic Day 2022: Glimpses Of Magnificent Tableaux From 12 States At Rajpath; See Pics

A total of 21 tableaux, including 12 of various states and Union Territories and nine ministries were showcased at the Republic Day Parade at the majestic Rajpath on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The 12 tableaus of States and Union Territories like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, etc participated in the R-Day parade.’

Women's contribution to Meghalaya's economy

While India celebrates 75 years of Independence, Meghalaya celebrates its 50 years of statehood. The front part of Meghalaya's tableau depicted a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the several bamboo and cane handicrafts of the eastern state.

'Gujarat Ke Adivasi Krantiveer'

Gujarat’s tableau was on the theme of “Gujarat Ke Adivasi Krantiveer.” The front part of the tableau represents the freedom-fighting spirits of tribals' ancestors. Hundred years ago, a terrifying massacre took place in Sabarkantha District where Britishers fired and killed 1200 tribals during a freedom struggle led by Motilal Tejawat.

Uttarakhand's religious sites on display

Uttarakhand tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade depicts Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, Dobra-Chanti Bridge and Badrinath Temple. Uttarakhand's state tableau is based on the theme 'Pragati Ki Or Badhta Uttrakhand'. It is inspired by the progressive development and projects in the area of connectivity and religious sites.

Glimpses of Goa's Liberation Struggle

The tableau being presented by Goa was on the theme “Symbols of Goan heritage” showcasing its various historical and natural attachments. In the front portion of the tableau, Fort Aguada was shown which has a historical legacy of 450 years, overlooking the Arabian Sea. The tableau also featured Martyrs' Memorial at Azad Maidan in Panaji and Dona Paula.

Chhattisgarh's 'Godhan Nayay Yojna'

Chhattisgarh's tableau was based on 'Godhan Nayay Yojna' of the state.

Resistance struggle of Andhra Pradesh

Based on the theme 'Anglo Abor Adiverse', Arunachal Pradesh's tableau highlighted the resistance of indigenous people of the state particularly of the Siang region formally known as abors by the British who had bravely fought against the imperial policy of colonial expansion of the erstwhile British rulers in India.

Karnataka: The cradle of Traditional Handicrafts

“Karnataka: The cradle of Traditional Handicrafts” was the theme of the tableau of the state. Karnataka is referred to as the cradle of Traditional Handicrafts as 16 artefacts possess global indicator (GI) Tag.

Changing face of Jammu & Kashmir

Tableau of the UT Jammu and Kashmir highlighted the changing face of J&K in the backdrop of developmental scenarios. The front portion of Tableaux is showcasing Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan- one of the most visited pilgrimage centres of India.

Harayana Number One in Sports

The tableau of Haryana was based on the theme 'Haryana number one in sports'. Haryana has brought laurels to India by winning the maximum number of medals out of the total medals won by several national and international sporting events. The chariot carried by horses is a symbol of the “Victory Chariot” of the Mahabharat War.

Punjab's contribution to the independence struggle

Depicting 'Punjab's contribution in the freedom struggle', the tableau of the state depicted Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. It also depicted protests against the Simon Commission led by Lala Lajpat Rai and Udham Singh shooting Michael O'Dwyer. Punjab's tableau for the Republic day parade for 2022 is based on the immense contribution of the state to India's independence struggle.

UP's Achievements@75

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh is based on Achievements@75. The tableau showed the achievements through skill development and employment through One District One Product. Development in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was also exhibited.

Maharashtra's enriched biodiversity

Maharashtra's tableau is based on the biodiversity and bio symbols of the state.