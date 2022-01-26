As India marks the 73rd Republic Day to celebrate the coming into effect of the Constitution in 1950, the citizens of the country paid tribute to the brave leaders who gave birth to the "Sovereign, Socialist, Secular and Democratic Republic" of India. Keeping the spirit of the Indian Constitution high, which promoted inclusion, the Deaf Enabled Foundation (DEF) on Wednesday translated the Preamble to the Constitution in Indian sign language. The beautifully crafted video was to uphold the nation's glorious 73 years and elevate the idea of equality, DEF said in a press release.

The central idea behind the initiative is said to be "inclusivity," which is believed to be the foundation of modern India, Director of DEF, Ramya Miryala, said in the press release. "This should start by making the vulnerable aware of their rights and duties. The Preamble is just the beginning. This mission will provide a voice to those who lack one," she noted in an emotive statement. The DEF announced its initiative on Twitter on the day of Republic Day 2022.

As deafizens of this country,we all take pride in its glorious past. So,come join us tomorrow as we redeem our pledge assuring a brighter tomorrow for us all.We await your presence on the auspicious day of the 73rd Republic Day,to launch the Indian preamble in IndianSignLanguage pic.twitter.com/mbsKZLt4eM — DEF (@deafenabled) January 25, 2022

The four-minute-long video begins with a young lady drawing the attention of her audience. She quickly transitions into changing into white salwar and salutes the national flag unfurled behind her. Gradually, she narrates the importance of Republic Day and the significance it holds in the life of Indians. "What does the Preamble to the Indian Constitution signify?" she asks. The introduction to the Constitution appears on her side as she explains the ideas behind the objectives laid down by Jawaharlal Nehru, which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on January 22, 1947. Watch the video here:

The Preamble to the Constitution of India

"WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens: JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation; IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty-sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION."

It is to mention that the Preamble acts as a guide to understanding the Constitution. It is based on the vision of the first PM Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, who had said on December 13, 1946, that "it is our firm and solemn resolve to have a sovereign Indian republic. You will well understand that a free India can be nothing but a republic." The Constitution was drafted by the 284-member Constituent Assembly chaired by B.R. Ambedkar.

