Republic Day 2022: 'Himveers' Of ITBP Unfurl National Flag At 15,000 Feet In Ladakh; Watch

As India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day, the troops of the ITBP called 'Himveers' marked the occasion by unfurling the National Flag in Ladakh.

As India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day, the 'Himveers' of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)  marked the occasion by unfurling the National Flag at icy Ladakh borders. Away from the comforts of home, the ITBP personnel serving the nation amid intense winter conditions unfurled the tricolour at 15000 feet in minus 40 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh, ANI reported. The ITBP Jawans deployed at different heights in Uttarakhand also celebrated Republic Day. 

The ITBP personnel have posted the video of the celebration in Ladakh on its official Twitter handle. In the video, the ITBP personnel marked Republic Day by unfurling the National Flag in Ladakh. The video begins with the personnel raising a full-throated cry "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "ITBP ki Jai." The 'Himveers' then held march past in the freezing cold conditions in Ladakh. The ITBP personnel posted the video alongside the caption, "Happy Republic Day from #Himveers of ITBP From #Ladakh." In another video, Constable Lovely Singh Sinduriya of ITBP has dedicated a song on Republic Day. The personnel can be seen singing, "Vande Mataram Vande Mataram Hum Hindustani Hai Sainik Toofani hai..." song. Watch the video here:

ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day in Uttarakhand 

Besides Ladakh, the ITBP personnel celebrated Republic Day at an altitude of 14,000 feet in -30 degree Celsius temperature in Uttarakhand. In the video, the ITBP personnel chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in the freezing weather conditions in Uttarakhand. In another video shared on Twitter, ITBP personnel celebrated Republic Day at 12,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. In the video, the ITBP personnel unfurled the National Flag and sang the national anthem in the cold weather conditions Meanwhile, A M Prasad, ADG (HQrs) ITBP marked the Republic Day celebration by unfurling the National Flag at ITBP Force Head Quarters in New Delhi.

PM Modi extends greetings on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the citizens on Republic Day. Ahead of the Republic Day parade, PM Modi paid homage to the martyred Armed Forces personnel by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital. He visited the memorial along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi began with precautionary measures taken for the COVID-19.

Inputs from ANI

