Republic Day 2022: ITBP Daredevil's Team To Perform For First Time At Rajpath

For the first time the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) 'Daredevil team' will perform on the occasion of Republic Day this year. The Daredevil bikers team will showcase ten kinds of formation at the Rajpath. According to ITBP, Lotus Formation, Border Man's Salute, Fly Riding, Pawan Chakki, Horizontal Bar Exercise, Six-Man Balance, Arrow Position, Jaguar Position, Sentinels of the Himalayas, and the theme-based Pyramid will be showcased at the parade as formations on bikes by the team, news agency ANI reported.

As per the report, the ITBP Daredevils (Janbaz) team has been practising for the last few days for the demonstrations on January 26. The mission 'Daredevils' will involve a total of 146 ITBP soldiers and 33 Bullet motorcycles. The ITBP is India's primary border patrol organisation for its border with the Tibet Autonomous Region. It is one of India's five Central Armed Police Forces, established under the CRPF Act on October 24, 1962, in the aftermath of the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

Republic Day parade to start 30 minutes late

It should be mentioned here that the Republic Day parade will not start at the scheduled time of 10 am and will begin 30 minutes after the scheduled time for the first time in 75 years. This year the parade will start at 10:30 am, the Defence Ministry informed during a media briefing. Further, for the first time ever, special invitations will be rolled out for the underprivileged people who usually don’t get to witness the January 26 parade. However, no foreign chief guests from Central Asian countries will be present for the Republic Day parade owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi to be a no-flying zone till Feb 15

Earlier, the government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries, however, the plans have now been cancelled. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also issued an order, prohibiting the flying of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, etc, in the National Capital Territory (NCT) till February 15. The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory elaborating on the traffic arrangement and restriction in the national capital ahead of the Republic Day parade rehearsals.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI