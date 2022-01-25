Republic Day 2022: List Of Honorary Ranks Awarded By President And What They Mean

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday approved the list of Honorary Ranks for armed forces personnel. The President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, approves the list each year on the eve of Republic Day.

Granted under the provisions of Defence Services Regulations, Honorary Ranks are given to the rank of Honorary Captain (Active list), Honorary Lieutenant (Active list), Honorary Lieutenant, Honorary Subedar Major, Honorary Subedar, Honorary Naib Subedar, Honorary Rank of Havildars and Naiks (On Retirement), as per the Defence Ministry. Here is the complete list of Honorary Ranks awarded on Republic Day and what they mean.

1. Honorary Captain and Lieutenant on active list

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Defence underlined that as per para 177 of Regulations for the Army, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), who have rendered specially distinguished service, and who are serving in the Regular Army, are granted honorary commission as honorary officers in the rank of Captain/Lieutenant. The nomination is made by the Chief of Army Staff twice each year on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day. Here is the full list for 2022.

2. Honorary Rank of Captain, Lieutenant, Subedar Major and Subedar on Retirement

All eligible JCOs are granted one rank higher than the rank held by them at the time of retirement, within one year of their becoming non-effective, under the provisions of Para 179 of Army Regulations, 1987. There is no fixed quota for these awards. Here is the full list for 2022.

3. Honorary Rank of Naib Subedar to Havildars on Retirement

As per the Defence Ministry's statement, Havildars who are recipients of gallantry or meritorious awards (MSM) are granted the honorary rank of Naib Subedar on retirement within one year of their becoming non-effective under provisions of Para 180 of Army Regulations, 1987. This is done twice a year, i.e. on Republic Day and Independence Day. The Army also authorises 500 vacancies of Honorary Naib Subedar on Republic Day and Independence Day for recipients of Long Service and Good Conduct Medal and Meritorious Service Certificate Holders (MSCH). Here is the full list for 2022.

4. Honorary Rank of Havildars and Naiks

Lastly, the honorary rank of Havildars/Naiks is bestowed to 20% Naiks/Sepoys retiring annually in the last year of their colour service under the provisions of para 181 and 182. This award is given only on seniority-cum-merit basis by the respective Record Offices.