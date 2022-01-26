Minutes ahead of the Republic Day parade, PM Modi paid homage to the martyred Armed Forces personnel at the National War Memorial in the national capital. While the proposal to construct a National War Memorial had been under consideration since 1961, the NDA government approved it on October 7, 2015, and the PM inaugurated it 4 years later.

Visiting the memorial along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Modi laid a wreath. He was seen wearing a cap from Uttarakhand along with Brahmakamal - the state flower of Uttarakhand, and a stole from Manipur.

PM Shri @narendramodi pays homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial on 73rd #RepublicDay. https://t.co/6Jc0PxlQVT — BJP (@BJP4India) January 26, 2022

Republic Day celebrations

With the rise in Omicron cases across the world, the Republic Day celebrations are being held without a Chief Guest. Earlier, speculation was rife that the Presidents of five central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were invited as Chief Guests.

This time, a crowd of 5,000-8,000 visitors has been allowed to witness the parade at Rajpath due to the COVID-19 situation. Moreover, only double vaccinated adults/one-dose vaccinated children above 15 years will be allowed entry.

The parade - commanded by Parade commander - Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra and Parade Second-in-Command Major General Alok Kacker - comprises of six marching contingents of the Army, multiple regimental bands, naval contingent led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent.

25 tableaux from different states and those from the Armed Forces will be displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also include two from the DRDO that will showcase India's technological advancement in the defence sector.

On the other hand, the Indian Air Force's presentation will see the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130 - in a display of strength.

After the parade event, PM Modi will launch the NCC 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat' event with 'Sare Jahan Se Acha'. There will also be a show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones on this occasion.