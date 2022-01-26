Republic Day 2022: PM Modi's Brahmakamal Cap From Uttarakhand, Manipur Stole Catch The Eye

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, while paying his tribute to the brave martyrs at the National War Memorial, PM Modi was seen donning apparel from various parts of a diverse India. This year, Republic Day is additionally special as it falls with the 75th year of India's independence and is being celebrated under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Sources informed that PM Modi was wearing a cap from Uttarakhand along with Brahmakamal, a state flower of Uttarakhand which he uses for pooja at Kedarnath. Further, it was brought to the fore that PM Modi was also wearing a stole from Manipur. The white, black and red woven cloth is a leitmotif of the Metei tribe in Manipur.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi's selection, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Twitter, "Today, on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji has made the culture and tradition of our state proud by wearing the cap of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, adorned with Brahma Kamal."

On Republic Day, PM Modi paid homage to the martyred Armed Forces personnel at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party took to Twitter to share the visuals and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the brave martyrs of the country at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day."

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

The year's Republic Day celebrations are held without any Chief Guest owing to the rising coronavirus cases in India. Earlier, the Presidents of five central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were invited as guests but their visit was cancelled due to the pandemic. This time, a crowd of 5,000-8,000 visitors has been allowed to witness the parade at Rajpath due to the COVID-19 situation. Moreover, only double vaccinated adults/one-dose vaccinated children above 15 years will be allowed entry.

Despite COVID-19-related curbs, the Indian Military has been preparing for its grandest show of strength this year. The Indian Air Force's presentation is set to see the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130 at the celebrations regarding the 75th year of Independence.25 tableaux from different states and those from the Armed Forces will be displayed during the parade. The tableaux also include two from the DRDO that will showcase India's technological advancement in the defence sector.

