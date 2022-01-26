Republic Day 2022: Religious Sites Showcased On Uttarakhand R-Day Tableau

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand showcased connectivity projects and religious sites in its tableau at the Republic Day parade here on Wednesday.

The front portion of the tableau showed Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, one of the holiest Sikh shrines.

Hemkund Sahib is located at an altitude of around 4,329 metres on the bank of Hemkund lake. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the gurudwara's pictorial natural settings and trek routes include the one to the Valley of Flowers.

The tableau also displayed the Dobra-Chanti Bridge. The 440-metre long suspension bridge is the connecting link between Tehri Garhwal district headquarters and Pratap Nagar.

Tehri Dam is the highest dam in India and the fourth highest dam in the world. It was shown in the middle part of tableau, while the Badrinath temple was displayed on the end part of the tableau.

Uttarakhand tableau at the 73rd Republic Day parade depicts Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, Dobra-Chanti Bridge and Badrinath Temple pic.twitter.com/3d3QAjAZxO — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

The Badrinath temple is one of the four sites of the Char Dham pilgrimage.

The Chardham all-weather road was shown on the side portion of the Uttarakhand float. PTI NAB DV DV